Business

FNPF reviews COVID-19 relief phases

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 12:33 pm
Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu. [Source: FNPF]

The Fiji National Provident Fund is currently reviewing some of the COVID-19 relief phases.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says necessary announcement regarding the continuation of Phase two Round five and Phase three Round four will be made accordingly.

Vodonaivalu says Round five applications closed yesterday with final payment on Tuesday 1st June.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Phase three Round four has ended this week, with the last payment on Tuesday 25th May 2021.

Acting Chief Executive has encouraged members who have yet to apply to submit their applications for the Lockdown relief as well as for Phase four Round two, which closes Monday 31st May 2021.

The Voluntary Members Relief and the Home Loan Assistance will end on 30th June 2021.

