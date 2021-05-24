Business
FNPF records $543 million net income
December 4, 2021 11:45 am
[File Photo]
Despite the upheavals caused by COVID-19, the Fiji National Provident Fund managed to record a net income of $543 million compared to $370 million in the last financial year.
FNPF says the Fund also managed to save six percent on expenses.
It says after meeting all required expenditures, the Fund realized a substantial increase in net assets of $496.5 million thanks to the materialization of effective investment strategies and the fruition of hard work by employees.
FNPF says strong performance in fixed income and treasury investments contributed $331.3 million towards the net income.
In its Annual Report 2021, the Fund says an interest rate of five percent was declared and $302.8 million was distributed to 389,986 members.
The Fund’s net assets stood at $8.2 billion with a growth rate of 3.5%.
The Members’ funds grew from $6.3 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion this year.
Despite large volumes of withdrawals arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced contributions from members, interest credited to members largely contributed to the growth of members’ funds.