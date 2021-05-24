Home

FNPF records $543 million net income

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 11:45 am
[File Photo]

Despite the upheavals caused by COVID-19, the Fiji National Provident Fund managed to record a net income of $543 million compared to $370 million in the last financial year.

FNPF says the Fund also managed to save six percent on expenses.

It says after meeting all required expenditures, the Fund realized a substantial increase in net assets of $496.5 million thanks to the materialization of effective investment strategies and the fruition of hard work by employees.

Article continues after advertisement

FNPF says strong performance in fixed income and treasury investments contributed $331.3 million towards the net income.

In its Annual Report 2021, the Fund says an interest rate of five percent was declared and $302.8 million was distributed to 389,986 members.

The Fund’s net assets stood at $8.2 billion with a growth rate of 3.5%.

The Members’ funds grew from $6.3 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion this year.

Despite large volumes of withdrawals arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced contributions from members, interest credited to members largely contributed to the growth of members’ funds.

