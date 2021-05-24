Home

FNPF pays-out $3.3m

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 5:15 am

$3.3 million dollars were paid out to 4,040 Fiji National Provident Fund members on Wednesday.

This was part of Phase Two Round Seven, Phase Three Round Six, Phase Four Round Four, and Round Two of the Voluntary members’ relief.

FNPF Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this is the first payment cycle for these members, whose applications were received and approved up to August 20th.

Article continues after advertisement

These members will receive their second and final payment on November 24th.

Vodonaivalu says the payment for this round of FNPF Unemployment assistance is paid out in two installments.

He stresses that this is a six months relief and members must ensure that they provide the correct and updated documents when submitting applications and to be mindful of the deadlines.

The next cut-off date for new Phase Two, Phase Three, Phase Four, and Voluntary relief submissions is September 3rd with the final date for submissions being September 17th.

Vodonaivalu says the Fund continues to receive a large volume of queries and is advising members that delays in response should be expected.

