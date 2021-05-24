Home

FNPF members to receive five percent interest

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 12:35 pm
FNPF Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu.

Members of the Fiji National Provident Fund will receive a five percent interest payout for the financial year ended June 2021.

FNPF Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu has announced that the FNPF Board has approved the payout after determining that it will not place undue stress on the FNPF.

A total of $297 million will be credited to over 300,000 members’ accounts.

Vodonaivalu says each member’s gain will depend on the average balance during the payout period. However, their accounts must have a positive FNPF balance.

He also says the payout is still competitive given the constraints and the economic environment in Fiji.

More details soon.

