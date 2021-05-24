Home

COVID-19
FNPF extends relief application deadline

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:10 pm

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended the Government Unemployment Assistance for Fijians living outside Viti Levu until 31st October.

This application window is specifically for Fijians to apply through the myFNPF App.

Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says the extension is to accommodate Fijians who may have missed out on the deadline last week.

Members who have already applied for this second round need not reapply.

Payment will be done next month.

The Fund has so far paid out Housing Assistance worth $13.6m to 1,452 members.

1,714 members with low balances have received a total of $9.06m.

Three Micro-Business Assistance applicants have received a total of $5,293.

The Housing Assistance will close at the end of this month.

