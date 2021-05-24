Home

Business

FNPF extends its Unemployment Relief Assistance

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 26, 2021 5:41 am

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended its COVID-19 Unemployment Relief for phases two, three, four and voluntary.

The Fund is also allowing members who have already received the first payment of $360 from the Government Unemployment Assistance, to apply during the extended period of the unemployment relief.

This includes members whose applications were initially declined as they had already applied for and received the first payment of the Government-funded assistance.

The FNPF COVID-19 Relief Team clarifies that members who opt for the FNPF Relief will not qualify for the second round of the Government assistance.

The FNPF COVID-19 Unemployment Relief will re-open tomorrow for first-time applicants and it will close on Friday.

Members who are unemployed or on leave without pay from October 2019, those who are on reduced hours or reduced wage rates, members who are unemployed from January 2010 to September 2019 and voluntary members before 9th August 2021, can apply if they are currently not accessing any FNPF COVID-19 relief.

