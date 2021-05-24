Home

FNPF extends home loan assistance

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 2:20 pm

The COVID-19 Response Home Loan Assistance has been extended until the end of December after previously being scheduled to close on October 31st.

The Fiji National Provident Fund is encouraging affected members to submit their application ahead of the deadline as this will be the final extension to the Home Loan assistance.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says the assistance continues to benefit members whose loan repayments had lagged due to their employment status being affected by the pandemic.

Vodonaivalu says the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic has disrupted members’ lives through the loss of income and this has affected their ability to meet their loan repayments for investments.

He says the Fund will continue to assist these members as best they can to ensure they do not lose important assets such as their properties.

The Fund has paid $13.6 million to date for the home loans of 1,464 members, which is disbursed directly to financial institutions and lenders.

 

 

