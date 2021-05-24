FNPF contribution rate to change from 1st Jan

The contribution rate for compulsory FNPF members will increase to 12% from 1st January 2022.

This is in line with the announcement made in the 2021-2022 National Budget this year.

FNPF says this means employers and employees (members) will pay 6% each. The new rate will be effective until 31 December 2022.

Chief Executive Officer, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says the increment is part of moves to gradually restore the compulsory contribution rate after it was reduced from 18% to 10% in April last year (2020) to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Chief Executive Officer, Viliame Vodonaivalu]

Vodonaivalu says from 1st January, contribution rates will move up by 2% as they work towards reinstating the rate to what it was preCOVID-19.

He adds that this is positive for compulsory members because it simply means an increase in their contributions and ultimately, their retirement savings.

The FNFPF CEO says employers are encouraged to ensure they comply with the new rate, come January adding that the restoration of contribution rates is indicative of our joint commitment between the Government & FNPF to rebuilding member balances after more than a year of reduced contribution rates.

Vodonaivalu says while the rate is still lower than the pre-pandemic rate, it’s a step in the right direction, especially with economic activities slowly picking up.

Employers are encouraged to reach out to the Fund’s team if they are continuing to face challenges with meeting their FNPF obligations.