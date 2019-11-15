Home

Hari Punja & Sons to set new brewery in Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 5, 2021 4:35 pm

Hari Punja & Sons will be setting a new brewery in the country, a joint venture with Taula Beverages Co Ltd of Samoa.

Hari Punja & Sons Chair Hari Punja says the brewery will employ a highly qualified team with European training as well as the latest German technology to produce top-quality products in accordance with the industry’s manufacturing standards.

Punja says they will service the Fijian market and simultaneously support other Pacific island countries.

Their new facility will be established on a six-acre property in Suva, housing the brewery, state-of-the-art logistical facilities and an office building.

Punja adds that the company intends to brew a variety of beers suitable to meet customer preferences.

