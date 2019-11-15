FMF remains on guard: Bajekal

FMF Foods Limited Managing Director Ram Bajekal says the company will remain on guard despite Fiji being in a protected bubble.

Bajekal shared with FBC News how FMF like any other business had to put in the extra effort when the country recorded its first COVID-19 case which saw many Fijians resort to panic buying.

He says a few months ago FMF committed itself to ensure their supplies are meeting the demands and the company did just that.

“We had to put in extra hours to make sure our production kept phase with the demand but I’m so proud of my team that we managed to do that, and kept to our promise of not letting the country down in terms of proving the flour, the biscuit and other product that we manufacture.”

Bajekal says doing business is slowly becoming easier however, one must not lose guard.

He says while Fiji has not felt the seriousness of what many other countries had faced, businesses should ensure they have planned well for as long the pandemic is around.

“Even as we speak we are always on guard as regards making sure that the products that we need and the raw materials supplies we need are all in place at any given point in time.”

Bajekal also confirmed FMF has not let go of any employee because of COVID-19 and they are doing what they can to ensure these Fijians are supporting their family and continue to contribute to the economy.