FMF celebrates World Biscuit Day

The FMF Foods Limited today celebrated the sacrifices made by more than 300 factory workers while marking ‘World Biscuit Day’

The company says despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, its staff worked hard to ensure constant supply of staple items especially their biscuit products.

From the Iranian kitchens biscuits was said to be first formulated to other parts of the world, the significance of this day is attributed to the bakers and biscuit factory workers.

Article continues after advertisement

FMF Foods Chief Executive Ram Bajekal says the job of biscuit manufacturers is of great importance than any other job description.

“Research shows that on an average about three types of biscuits are kept in the pantry so for us it’s really a reinforcement of the importance that biscuits have gained in the lives of people”

Bajekal says due to the impacxt pof the COVID-19 pandemic, people have resorted to buying more basic food items and for them, their breakfast Crackers is in high demand.

“But people have kind of gone off the more sweet biscuits people have eased off but in a way that’s good because what we really need to do even from a production standpoint is focus on what the populations needs are and that’s what we’re focusing on so it’s helped us to align our product more in need with the market requirement”

FMF employs over 380 employees at the biscuit factory manufacturing biscuits not only for Fiji but for 20 different countries.