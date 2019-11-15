FMF assures sufficient products for local customers

Flour Mills of Fiji has assured there is a sufficient supply of their products.

FMF’s Chief Executive Ram Bajekal says their line of products for the Fiji market is sustainable amid the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The company says Fijians need not worry as their products are unaffected by the global pandemic.

Bajekal says if their products are not on the shelves it is because of the situation of panic with most Fijians bulk buying.

He says shelves should be refilled overnight with their deliveries and their manpower working overtime.

Bajekal adds their production also continues as normal.

“I would like to re-assure the people of Fiji that they really have nothing to worry in terms of raw materials stock and other things here.”

The FMF Chief Executive has also stated while they will not be able to supply the Lautoka area they hope that stocks in their Lautoka bulk will be able to cater in the interim and that another supplier of similar products in the area will supplement any additional demand.

The company has also urged Fijians not to indulge in panic buying especially on food items and only buy what is needed so that other customers are able to get the groceries they need as well.