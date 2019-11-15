Flybe set to fly again after brand is rescued

Collapsed regional airline Flybe could restart operations as soon as next year after a former shareholder stepped in to buy its remaining assets.

The airline plans to “start off smaller than before”, its new owner Thyme Opco said, without giving further details.

Before its collapse in March, Flybe carried eight million passengers a year and ran 40% of regional UK flights.

Article continues after advertisement

However, there are questions over whether the airline still has a valid operating licence.