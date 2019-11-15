Flooding an issue for Rakiraki businesses

Flooding is an issues for business owners in Rakiraki town.

Rakiraki Town Council Special Administrator Mark Tuilau says flooding happens even during light rain due to the debris clogging the Nakauvadra River.

Tuilau is thankful to the Waterways ministry for stepping in to address the issue with the commencement of de-silting works last week.

“Obviously that is the biggest impact to our business in Rakiraki town and that is floods, market closes, shops closed and it takes two or three days to clean it up so we can get back to business again, if we can reduce the time that it happens than Rakiraki will be better off economically.”

Tuilau says the work done by the ministry will help the business to thrive in Rakiraki town.

The de-silting will comprise of, removal of rubbish, excessive silt and sediments, cleaning, and disposal of debris and dead tree trunks right up to the mouth of the Penang River.