Flight delayed after prayer garland found in engine

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 15, 2021 10:53 am

A Fiji Airways passenger flight to Auckland was this morning delayed after airport authorities found a prayer garland in one of the engines.

FBC News understands the flight was supposed to take off at 8.30am however due to the discovery of the Rudraksh Garland, the flight was halted.

Police were also called to the scene to investigate the matter.

The flight will only leave once clearance has been given.

 

