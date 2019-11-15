Home

Flight check in system fully restored at Nadi Airport

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 9, 2020 4:25 pm
Fiji Airports has today confirmed that there was a technical issue with their SITA flight checking system at the Nadi International Airport.[Source: Fiji Airports]

Fiji Airports has today confirmed that there was a technical issue with their SITA flight checking system at the Nadi International Airport.

FBC News had received few calls from people early this morning who were checking in at the airport.

They had raised issues of a delay in their check in system.

However, the Fiji Airports Communications and Public Manager Christopher Chand says the system was fully restored by 9am.

Chand says they have also apologized to passengers for any inconvenience this may have caused.

