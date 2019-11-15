Business
Flight Centre NZ boss 'heartbroken' after laying off 250 staff, shutting 33 stores due to coronavirus disruption
RNZ
March 23, 2020 12:12 pm
Almost 250 staff at Flight Centre will lose their jobs and 33 stores will be temporarily closed as the travel agency responds to a slowdown in travel due to coronavirus.
Flight Centre employs 1200 Kiwis and uses about 200 self-employed travel brokers, and has more than 140 retail store locations.
In a release today, managing director David Coombes said the decision “wasn’t taken lightly and it was one we hoped to avoid”.
