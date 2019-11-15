Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister thanks and encourages health workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Flight Centre NZ boss 'heartbroken' after laying off 250 staff, shutting 33 stores due to coronavirus disruption

RNZ
March 23, 2020 12:12 pm
Phil Twyford revealed how the first $200 million, of the $600m package would be allocated [Source: RNZ]

Almost 250 staff at Flight Centre will lose their jobs and 33 stores will be temporarily closed as the travel agency responds to a slowdown in travel due to coronavirus.

Flight Centre employs 1200 Kiwis and uses about 200 self-employed travel brokers, and has more than 140 retail store locations.

In a release today, managing director David Coombes said the decision “wasn’t taken lightly and it was one we hoped to avoid”.

Article continues after advertisement

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.