Flight Centre NZ boss 'heartbroken' after laying off 250 staff, shutting 33 stores due to coronavirus disruption

Almost 250 staff at Flight Centre will lose their jobs and 33 stores will be temporarily closed as the travel agency responds to a slowdown in travel due to coronavirus.

Flight Centre employs 1200 Kiwis and uses about 200 self-employed travel brokers, and has more than 140 retail store locations.

In a release today, managing director David Coombes said the decision “wasn’t taken lightly and it was one we hoped to avoid”.