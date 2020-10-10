Flight Attendants Union question recent Fiji Airways recruitment

The Fiji Flight Attendants Trade Union is questioning the rationale behind the recent recruitment conducted by Fiji Airways last week.

President Josaia McGowan says this was because just four months ago more than 400 cabin crew were terminated after the airline said there was no work available.

“When you re-recruit you go through the whole process as if you are applying for the first time and we think it’s a waste of resources for Fiji Airways. Our focus remains in helping the airline.”

McGowan says four weeks ago, they held a meeting with Fiji Airways offering their assistance in getting the crew re-engaged rather than recruiting.

However, he says they are still waiting for feedback from Fiji Airways.

McGowan also claims that there is a clear indication of discrimination and victimization against the former flight attendants who had signed a complaint form as only those who did not sign have been called up.

“We’ve just had reports from those that couldn’t get in because they were too heavy, some because they were too short and it’s a bit confusing as 4 months before they are all qualified but 4 months later they are not qualified.”

FBC News has also sent questions to Fiji Airways regarding the issues raised by the Flight Attendants Union and we expect a response soon.