Flexibility will be maintained to cushion effects: Sayed-Khaiyum

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 5:01 pm
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government will always maintain a flexible position to be able to respond to any inflationary pressures.

Sayed-Khaiyum says inflationary pressure is rising globally, and since the second half of 2021 the entire world is facing supply chain disruptions.

He was responding to questions in parliament on measures the government has adopted to ease inflationary pressures emanating from rising international food and fuel prices.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they’ve already shown flexibility through their policies.

He adds while control measures have been put in place, they cannot predict what will happen in the future.

“And that’s the sign of a good government. It does not actually commit to something that it cannot put a finger on, but maintains a particular level of flexibility to be able to deal with that situation as and when it occurs.”

Sayed-Khaiyum states price rises will continue due to global food and fuel supply disruptions exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia war.

