Flexibility and adaptability crucial to help economy: ADB

Flexibility and adaptability are crucial for the public and the private sector to help the economy bounce back.

This was revealed by the Asian Development Bank Regional Director, Masayuki Tachiiri who says that all governments were not spared by the pandemic and it will take time to recover.

Tachiiri says we have to adapt to the new norm and help support the government in this difficult time.

“We cannot really predict what will happen for sure in the coming days and for the new normal so it’s important from the private sector is how to quickly adapt to the new environment.”

The Asian Development Bank will continue to support the Fijian government in it’s the fight against COVID-19.