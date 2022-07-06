FJ Airways pays loan as business thrives

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways generated its highest income post-COVID last month.

Chief Executive Andre Viljoen highlighted that the company made $115 million as the business continues to thrive.

In the months from January to June, the airline generated over $512 million.

Viljoen says the company, through this, has managed to partially pay one of its borrowings.

“I’m also pleased to announce that, as a result of this, we have prepaid one of our loans. We prepaid 50 percent, which is thirty-two and a half million dollars, which is FJD $72 million roughly, and it is one of our major COVID borrowings.”

Meanwhile, Viljoen, however, says the airline is still struggling with the huge fuel price increase caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

He says there is no question that going forward, airlines, including Fiji Airways, have no choice but to implement substantial airfare increases.

He adds that while this will not be enough, Fiji Airways has to explore and implement additional steps to generate revenue, hence the company has introduced Vancouver, Canada as its 20th direct destination.