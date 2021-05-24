Home

Business

Fishermen told to abide by COVID regulations

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 14, 2021 6:30 am

As COVID-19 cases emerge in the maritime areas, fishermen who are given special licenses are not to trade among islands.

Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau says these fishermen have been given a maximum of three days out at sea – knowing the risks involved.

He adds fishermen are being monitored to ensure they return to their designated locations after their catch, with no detours or stop-overs in between.

Article continues after advertisement

“Normally we would give unlimited time but that was without COVID and they can get supply from the islands. But at the moment it is restricted. There’s a lot of infections now on the outer islands especially in Yasawa and Kadavu.”

Koroilavesau says these fishermen although fully vaccinated still need to adhere to the COVID protocols.

