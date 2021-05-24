Fishermen told to abide by COVID regulations

As COVID-19 cases emerge in the maritime areas, fishermen who are given special licenses are not to trade among islands.

Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau says these fishermen have been given a maximum of three days out at sea – knowing the risks involved.

He adds fishermen are being monitored to ensure they return to their designated locations after their catch, with no detours or stop-overs in between.

“Normally we would give unlimited time but that was without COVID and they can get supply from the islands. But at the moment it is restricted. There’s a lot of infections now on the outer islands especially in Yasawa and Kadavu.”

Koroilavesau says these fishermen although fully vaccinated still need to adhere to the COVID protocols.