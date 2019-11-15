Fishermen interested to join AMA

More fishermen have expressed interest in supplying fish to Fiji Agro Marketing.

This was revealed during a talanoa session between fishermen from Qaranivai Village close to Udu Point and AMA Chief Executive Officer Alvin Sharma recently.

During the talanoa session, fishermen from some nearby villages stated it’s difficult to get a secure market for their catch and expressed their interest to supply fish to AMA.

Sharma says they are currently working on buying fish from these villages.

He adds the fishermen will be made contracted aqua farmers for AMA.

Fiji Agro Marketing has been buying fish from Qaranivai villagers for nearly two years now.

Sharma was visiting the Northern Division last week visiting AMA’s existing facilities and their suppliers.