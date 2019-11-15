Home

Fisheries Ministry warns impersonators

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 19, 2020 12:28 pm
There have been reports that people impersonating as Fisheries officials are allegedly confiscating fish from market vendors.

The Fisheries Ministry says this is a concern and Fijians must remember that authorized officers carry identification cards signed by the Permanent Secretary.

The Ministry is advising vendors that if approached by anyone claiming to be an authorised officer, they must demand for an ID card.

Anyone caught impersonating or falsely representing as an authorised officer can be fined up to $50,000 under the Offshore Fisheries Management Act 2012.

