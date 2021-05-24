Fisheries and agriculture grant from Japan

Japan has formalised two Grant Agreements with Fiji, worth about $6 million.

The funding assistance will help purchase heavy machinery equipment for Fisheries, Agriculture and Waterways.

These will be used in post-disaster recovery, rehabilitation and ultimately support Fiji’s national development priorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Ambassador of Japan Kawakami Fumihiro conveyed his deep sympathy to the people affected by recent natural disasters such as Tropical Cyclone Cody and the 3rd wave of COVID-19.

He highlighted that this assistance was in response to the needs for agriculture and fisheries development and waterways management.

Ambassador Kawakami has assured that Japan continues to stand by Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan commended Japan for this timely support as it will help rebuild the economy by empowering businesses in the fisheries and agriculture sector to thrive.