Fish vendors hopeful for more sales

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 11, 2021 4:19 pm

Fish vendors at the Suva market are optimistic that sales will pick up by next week.

Some vendors claim they’ve been sustaining losses since the pandemic and despite things slowly returning to normal, their sales remain low.

46-year-old Vilisi Tabua who has been selling fish for the past 10 years, is hoping sales will increase during the Christmas week.

“Every year, our expectation is very high but I don’t think this year will be much different because after a few weeks, children will go back to school.”

Mereseini Sigabalavu says this is the only way she is able to make ends meet.

“It’s not like before. It is hard now. Many don’t have enough income to come buy their food and this is a source of income for my brother. This is the only way we can help put food on the table.”

These vendors say the demand for fish has declined since the pandemic as people are going for cheaper options.

