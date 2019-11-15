Fish vendors anticipate an inclusive budget

Vendors at the fish market at Bailey bridge in Kinoya outside Suva anticipate a budget that will look after the Small and Medium Enterprises.

This follows a fifty percent decline in their sales due to the impacts of the COVID-19.

Kalos Fish and Cassava food outlet owner Peniyasi Wele says his sales are lower than they’ve ever been due to the pandemic.

“Before COVID-19, I use to sell over 100 fish parcels going for $5 each, I earn more than 600 a day, after COVID-19 my sales dropped by 50 percent.”



[Kalos Fish and Cassava food outlet owner Peniyasi Wele]

Wele says small businesses like his contribution to the economy, so it’s crucial that they continue to get more government support.

“I hope that the government will continue to help us in the upcoming budget.”

The 2020/2021 National Budget will be announced this Friday.