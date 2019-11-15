Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Fish vendors anticipate an inclusive budget

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 15, 2020 4:10 pm
Kalos Fish and Cassava food outlet.

Vendors at the fish market at Bailey bridge in Kinoya outside Suva anticipate a budget that will look after the Small and Medium Enterprises.

This follows a fifty percent decline in their sales due to the impacts of the COVID-19.

Kalos Fish and Cassava food outlet owner Peniyasi Wele says his sales are lower than they’ve ever been due to the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“Before COVID-19, I use to sell over 100 fish parcels going for $5 each, I earn more than 600 a day, after COVID-19 my sales dropped by 50 percent.”


[Kalos Fish and Cassava food outlet owner Peniyasi Wele]

Wele says small businesses like his contribution to the economy, so it’s crucial that they continue to get more government support.

“I hope that the government will continue to help us in the upcoming budget.”

The 2020/2021 National Budget will be announced this Friday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.