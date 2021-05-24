Fish supply not affected despite pandemic

Despite COVID cases in some maritime areas, the Fisheries Ministry has assured this will not affect supply to urban areas.

Minister, Semi Koroilavesau says currently majority of the fish supply comes from the North.

He adds all fishermen have been advised to adhere to the restrictions put in place for some affected islands.

“The fish supply is still okay. I mean even though there’s restriction of movement. Most of the fish that we have now in most of our urban centres the bulk of it is from Vanua Levu. Unless Vanua Levu has some difficulties and then we would feel the lack of supply.”

Police and Navy are also out in the maritime areas monitoring the movement of fishing vessels to ensure the follow the conditions of their license.