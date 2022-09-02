First phase of payments completed

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says the Government has so far paid $38 million to over 210,000 Fijians. [File Photo]

The payment for the first phase of the Inflation Mitigation Assistance has finished.

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says the Government has so far paid $38 million to over 210,000 Fijians.

Gounder says today they paid the $180 inflation mitigation assistance to over 91,000 social welfare recipients and around 13,000 tertiary students.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they have also paid out parents of more than 99, 000 students in Year 13 and below and around 7,200 Government pensioners and After Care Recipients.

The Permanent Secretary says the second phase of the payment will be made by September 15th.

He adds this includes, all online applications and those received through the Legal Aid Offices.

Gounder says these applications are currently under assessment and will be paid out before mid-September.

Applications will close on September 30th.