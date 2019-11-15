First of its kind processing plant opens in Wainibuka

A first of its kind community-run processing plant that will develop commodities into products has been opened in Wainibuka, Tailevu.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the Nabulini Processing Centre will create a market for farmers and growers whose products will be processed at the facility.

Dr Reddy says the government is considering using the Nabulini model to replicate in other parts of the country.

He says this will ensure there is surplus to create new products such as cassava flour, cassava fries or cassava chips.

“We don’t want the entire community to take the entire produce to another place, or sell it to a middle man who will process it, or go and process it somewhere else. We have de-centralised this facility through the Ministry of Trade, through the Food and Agriculture Organisation – we have up-skilled you, we have trained you. This will become a model facility so you can process your products right here at your doorstep.”

The Wainuqa Co-operative specializes in producing edible chips made from root crops such as cassava and sweet potato and has created 13 new jobs, employing majority of women.

The Minister was accompanied by Minster for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya and Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

