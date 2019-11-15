First Mediterranean cruise launches after five-month pause

The first major cruise ship to set sail in the Mediterranean in almost five months has left from the Italian city of Genoa.

The MSC Grandiosa will stop at three Italian ports and the Maltese capital Valletta in a seven-day voyage.

Operator MSC Cruises, says all passengers and crew have been tested for coronavirus before boarding.

It comes as virus cases continue to rise around Italy, with more than 600 reported by authorities yesterday.

In response, Italian authorities have ordered the closure of all dance halls and night clubs from Monday.

Face masks will also be mandatory from 18:00 to 06:00 local time in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

MSC Cruises said it will also be operating the MSC Grandiosa at around 70% of its normal operations, with approximately 2,500 passengers on board, to ensure safety protocols.

Its launch is seen as a first step towards rebooting an industry that generates an estimated $150bn (£114bn) for the world economy, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).