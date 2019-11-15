First local appointed as Digicel Fiji CEO

Digicel Fiji has appointed Farid Mohammed as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Mohammed is the first local to be appointed to the top job since Digicel Fiji started operations in Fiji in 2008.

Farid has served since 2006 in other Digicel Pacific markets, including Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Fiji and Tonga in various roles.

Article continues after advertisement

He is no stranger to Digicel Fiji as he has previously served as the Chief Financial Officer for 4 years prior to taking up the CEO role in Samoa in 2017.

Farid has a Bachelor of Accounting degree and is a full member of CPA Australia and an alumna of Wharton’s International Executive Programme for Future Leaders.

He is currently pursuing his Master in Business Administration.

Digicel Regional Chief Executive Officer, Shally Jannif congratulated Farid on his appointment as the CEO for Digicel Fiji.

Farid says he delighted to be coming back home to the Digicel family at a time when the company is forging ahead on its journey to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for customers.