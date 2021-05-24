First impression key for Fiji Airports

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Isei Tudreu, says they only have one shot to make a good first impression when borders open to our travel partners.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Tudreu says their buzzword for the past couple of weeks has been “bring it on” as they are ready to welcome holidaymakers.

“We don’t have a second chance to make a first impression for those who are coming in now. If we do it right and do it well they will market Fiji and that is the kind of attitude we are positioning in, ourselves to engage this influx of passengers.”

Procedures have been tested repeatedly and are in place right from the point of departure from aircraft until they step foot outside the airport.



[Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Isei Tudreu]

There have also been weekly meetings with partners, finding and plugging loopholes that could be a COVID-19 risk.

“This is important for us in fact it is critical not only for Fiji Airports, but for Fiji’s economy, so we are ready and may I just say the buzzword is, bring it on.”

460 staff at Fiji Airports have been working tirelessly to ensure smooth operations from the 11th of this month.

Some of our travel partner countries include Australia, NZ, the US, United Kingdom, France Samoa, Tonga, New Caledonia and Korea.