First Floriculture Open Day a success

The Agriculture Ministry has stepped in to assist women florists earn some income as many are struggling to make ends meet.

The first ever Floriculture Open Day held at four venues over the weekend has been hailed a success.

Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy, says this huge step is taken by the Ministry to help florists show their products.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry pays for the stalls to ease the burden on these women.

“We want to motivate them, we want to encourage them that we will also try to provide a space where there can potentially be a market for their particular produce and products. So we are very happy we have seen a good participation rate from the seller’s side.”

Reddy says the Floriculture Open Day will be a monthly event which will be held on the last Saturday of every month.