First ever market day for Navua

A first-ever market day is being organized in Navua that will enable vendors affected by the impact of COVID-19 to earn extra income.

Navua Riverside Association Chair Zarina Reece says more than 40 vendors have shown interest.

Reece says they want to uplift the morale of Navua which many describe as a dead town.

Article continues after advertisement

The vendors will showcase and sell handy-craft, pot plants, food and other items.

Reece adds this will also provide the vendors an opportunity to interact and learn the diverse cultures and traditions in Fiji.

“If the bus stops are not in condition we will look at repairing that, we want to upgrade the kindergarten. We also don’t have a proper Children’s Park in Navua. We are looking at a bigger picture which is constructing a swimming pool. Navua doesn’t have a public swimming pool.”

The Association hopes to make this a monthly event.