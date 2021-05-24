First-ever candy store Lollywood creates employment

Fiji’s first-ever official candy store ‘Lollywood’ has created employment for seven people.

The candy and confectionery shop at Damodar City in Suva has varieties of sweets for both the young and the old.

Business Owner, Riddhi Damodar says the pandemic did not deter them from opening the store.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Lollywood aims to offer a variety of sweets to its customers.

Employee, Reijeli Malolo is thankful for the new job.

“It also helps me and my family especially when borders have reopened and we are out here looking for jobs and this helps our family members.”

Damodar has plans to open similar candy stores at other locations.