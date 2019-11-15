First batch of food packs distributed

The first batch of food packs from the Veilomani Food Bank was distributed to families under lockdown in Soasoa, Labasa today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has been receiving overwhelming support from corporate companies as well as individuals who are eager to be part of this worthy cause.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the Veilomani Food Bank initiative is a corporate social responsibility programme initiated by the FCCC in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Trade and Transport.

Article continues after advertisement

This initiative is to assist those families that have been put into quarantine or put into lockdown as a result of COVID-19 and their ability to earn and also their ability to get food on the table has been jeopardized because of Coronavirus. That is the target group.

Abraham says they’re closely liaising with the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force to identify settlements where they need assistance.

We are also looking at other settlements that have been put under lockdown. We’ve been told that some of them not only do the need food packs but there are some elderly people that need things like adult diapers. We are also working on getting access to things like adult diapers, sanitary pads, and diapers for babies just to make sure these families have access to essential items.

Abraham says the outpouring of support from good Samaritans across the country is a reflection of the ‘VEILOMANI’ spirit alive and well in Fiji.

Click here for more on COVID-19