Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Two test positive as CDC resumes testing|Food ration helpline to open after midday|Church leaders urged to lead by example|Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|Ministry hopes to clear sizeable backlog of swab samples|Australia commits to providing one million vaccine|Heavy police presence amidst curfew|Pharmacy provides home delivery during lockdown|Possible unknown cases in the community|Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry|One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|Juveniles charged for attacking police officers|PM thanks NZ for aid|Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues|More vaccine arrives from Australia|Stay home for front liners pleads Doctor Fong|Police manpower doubled|Food rationing from Sunday only and not before|Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come|Families adapt to ongoing challenges|Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among church leaders surface|
Full Coverage

Business

First Australian repatriation flight from India lands in Darwin

| @BBCWorld
May 16, 2021 4:15 am
[Source: BBC]

Australia has carried out its first repatriation flight from India after ending its controversial travel ban from the Covid-hit country.

The government said 80 people arrived in Darwin on Saturday, and would be quarantined for a fortnight.

Their Qantas flight was originally scheduled to carry 150 people onboard.

Article continues after advertisement

But 70 passengers were later barred from travel after testing positive for coronavirus or coming into close contact with others who were.

Australia’s strict rules on pre-flight testing meant there was not enough time for the seats to be given to others waiting to return.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said there would be more capacity for people to return to Australia on other flights scheduled in May.

“We’re following the medical advice and ensuring that we protect Australians here,” Mr Frydenberg told reporters. “We’ve got to maintain our health settings because we know how damaging to the lives and livelihoods of Australians an outbreak here [can be].”

He added that Australia’s High Commission was working to help other Australians stranded in India, and at least 9,500 had registered as wanting to return.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.