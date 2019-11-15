Firms urged to get ready for new EU relationship

Companies need to step up preparations so they are not “caught out” by new post-Brexit trade rules, the government says.

A public information campaign titled “Time is running out” will urge firms to focus on the 1 January deadline.

However, it is not yet clear exactly what the trading relationship between the UK and the EU will be.

Article continues after advertisement

A group representing British businesses said it was no surprise companies were struggling to prepare.

“Many firms will be tired of posturing, cliff edges and deadlines, while others are still grappling with fundamental challenges as a result of the pandemic,” said Adam Marshall, director of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

“More businesses will undoubtedly step up preparations for change over the coming weeks, but many are still facing unanswered Brexit questions that have a big impact on their day-to-day operations.”

In just over eight weeks’ time, the UK will be outside the EU single market and customs union.

Due to this, firms will need to ensure they adhere to new customs procedures, visa, work permits, and immigration rules.