Firm fined £2.6m for claiming clothes prevent COVID

| @BBCWorld
July 24, 2021 3:01 am
Lorna Jane sells a range of activewear [Source: Lorna Jane]

An Australian activewear firm has been fined £2.6m (5m Australian dollars) for claiming its clothing “eliminated” and stopped the spread of COVID.

Lorna Jane had advertised that its clothing used “a groundbreaking technology” called LJ Shield to prevent the “transferal of all pathogens”.

However, in a ruling, a judge said the company’s claim was “exploitative, predatory and potentially dangerous”.

Lorna Jane said it accepted the court’s ruling.

The company maintained that it had been misled by its own supplier. “A trusted supplier sold us a product that did not perform as promised,” said Lorna Jane chief executive Bill Clarkson.

“They led us to believe the technology behind LJ Shield was being sold elsewhere in Australia, the USA, China, and Taiwan and that it was both anti-bacterial and anti-viral. We believed we were passing on a benefit to our customers.”

