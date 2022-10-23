Firework imports a challenge

Importing fireworks into the country was a major hassle for retail and wholesale outlets in the country, ahead of the Diwali holiday.

Mahesh Syndicate general manager, Vinay Kumar says increased freight costs, was a major hurdle for his business while importing fireworks from China.

“Fireworks are classified as dangerous goods so there were hardly any freight companies willing to bring it. So bringing it was a challenge, also there was a new certification required in China for some of the products, which we couldn’t get it in time. Because China is in on-and-off lockdown mode, we’ve had issues with getting the quantity and quality that we wanted. We were able to get the quantity and quality but not at the range that we wished for.”

Kumar says due to the current freight issues, the company’s total import of fireworks reduced by almost half, compared to three or four years ago.

Despite the challenges, Kumar says firework sales have been stable and he expects people to get in on the last-minute rush to buy stocks ahead of Diwali.