Financial Institutions urged to review agriculture loans requirements

Ginger farmers have called on financial institutions to review loan requirements in order to attract young farmers.

Speaking at the United Kingdom Trade Partnership workshop to map out a national plan for the Ginger Industry, farmer Ifereimi Vasu highlighted a number of issues that need to be addressed to help revamp the sector.

“Review the loan requirements to attract youths because the current requirements now, it doesn’t fit and they already mentioned, doesn’t really encourage youth to do farming.”

Fiji is the 10th largest ginger exporter in the world and Vasu says farmers want financial support and processes to take the industry forward.

South Pacific Business Development Manager Enrico Munoz assured farmers that there are plans to improve financial support.

“So I am happy to note that FDB is very keen on that one and we might be coming up with another partnership between the FDB and SPBD to finance for the baby ginger farmers sometimes next year.”

The workshop aims to develop a growth strategy to revamp the baby ginger industry and help meet export demands.