Business

Finance goal to help developing countries

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 24, 2022 12:40 pm
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called for the development of a post-2025 financing goal that considers climate change mitigation, adaptation and ocean-based financial goals.

The AG, who is also the Pacific High-Level Champion for Oceans, says the new goals should acknowledge the deficits that come before it and the missed opportunities to build resilience for costs that vulnerable nations have borne as a result of climate change.

“The harsh reality is that although climate impacts threaten us all, not all of us can respond in equal footing. Developed countries have the resources, the technology and the financial reserves to buy themselves a future below 2 degrees of warming. Much of the global south does not.”

He says rather than be confined to specific donor financing, climate finance should be derived rom a variety of sources.

The AG says he hopes the pledge of USD$100 billion made by wealthy nations at COP 15 to support developing nations, would be made available by next year.

 

 

