Final cane payment for 2020 to be made on Friday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 27, 2021 5:03 am

The Sugar Industry Tribunal has certified $143,506,937 as the net share of the sugarcane growers’ cane proceed for the 2020 season.

Registrar Timothy Brown says that the Fiji Sugar Corporation will pay $12.05 per tonne of cane as the final cane payment to growers for the 2020 season.

He adds that the payment will be made to growers this Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Brown adds that the government’s contribution to guaranteed cane price for the 2020 season is $24.84 per tonne.

The registrar adds this brings the total gross guaranteed cane price for the season to $85 per tonne cane.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.