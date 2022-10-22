Fiji’s forestry sector thrives

Fiji’s forestry sector achieved a record-breaking export revenue of $118.5 million in 2021, an increase of $41.9 million when compared to 2020.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the launch of the Ministry of Forestry’s Costed Annual Operation Plan in Suva last night.

He says Fijians should be proud that we are making profits without pillaging our forestry resources.

“My friends, the pace of our economic growth this year is on track to surpass any year before it. There is a lot of talks these days about the triumph of our border re-opening and the recovery of our Tourism sector. That success was hard-won and the accolades are well deserved. But we must also acknowledge the other sectors that are powering our recovery and that prove how diverse our economy has become.”

Bainimarama says we are sustainably developing our natural resources to create livelihoods and prosperity for all Fijians, including the iTaukei landowners.

The Prime Minister challenges the staff who work for the Forestry Ministry and relevant timber companies to raise the standard of their deliverables to boost economic productivity.

“With a budget of $17.1 million in the 2022-2023 budget, the Ministry’s Annual Operational Plan outlines how this Ministry will continue to grow our green economy in co-operation with the rest of the Government machinery and the private sector. We have a three-year economic recovery plan that can make that possible, with projections for an estimated total revenue of over $400 million from 2021 to 2024.”

Meanwhile, the 30 million trees in 15 years initiative has planted 15,567,189 new trees and mangroves since 2019, bringing us to more than half of our goal in less than four years.

Bainimarama says those new trees and mangroves cover an area of over 14,000 hectares, and the initiative will continue until we exceed the target.