Fiji’s foreign reserves stands at $2.3b as of 31st August

Fiji’s foreign reserves as of last Friday 31st August 2020 stood at around $2.3b.

While providing an update on the current level of foreign reserves and liquidity Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is sufficient to cover 8.7 months of retained imports.

Sayed-Khaiyum says in an environment where the main foreign exchange earner, the tourism sector has been drastically impacted, it is critical that Fiji moves to protect our external stability and instil confidence by ensuring that our level of foreign reserves remains at comfortable levels to work our way through the crisis.

He adds that this is why the government wants to borrow more form offshore.

“Given the large fiscal deficit due to COVID-19, borrowing offshore helps to avoid a scenario where government competes for and actually crowds out funding to the private sector and domestic market because if you borrow more from the domestic market, it means that you put pressure on the domestic monies and therefore those in the private sector will actually have to compete with you.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the increased level of offshore borrowing has also raised the level of liquidity and placed downward pressure on interest rates that he hopes will come down soon.

The Economy Minister also reiterated that the interest rates on external loans are significantly lower than the cost of borrowing domestically.