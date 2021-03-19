Fiji’s export sector introduced to US companies

One of Fiji’s largest export partners, the United States, is exploring ways for businesses based in the US to help grow the Fiji brand.

United States of Embassy Chargé d’affaires – Tony Greubel today held a video conference with more than 50 American investors and companies and introduced them to Fiji’s export sector.

Greubel says a lot of interest has been shown in kava, chocolates, turmeric, and ginger.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also found that there is a lot of interest in merchant garments like textiles and garments, which seems like a lot of consulting firms are excited about that.”

In 2019 the United States exported $103 million worth of goods and services to Fiji and imported $246 million worth of goods and services.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic slowdown, exports to the United States only dipped to $224 million.

The U.S. has been Fiji’s number one export market for the past six years and there are now hundreds of firms big and small exporting to the United States.