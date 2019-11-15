Fiji’s coffee culture gaining popularity

Fiji’s coffee culture is brewing a storm, putting pressure on baristas to maintain standards according to the preference of their customers.

With more coffee shops opening in the Capital City, the baristas are in constant competition to keep the coffee addicts satisfied.

Head Barista at Wetta Coffee Catherine Mataki says giving the best caffeine dose to the customers to kick start their day comes with skills and passion.

“Here in Fiji it is quite a big deal having your first coffee in the morning, with the Mobil service station I’m based there most of the time so I’m still on my way to work and they’re still calling me on my phone we haven’t opened up yet, they need their coffee is like a drug it’s like taking your cigarette in the morning or something”

With about seven years of experience in the coffee industry, Mataki is now sharing her knowledge with young aspiring baristas.

“Basically from customer service skills to doing drinks or coffee, hot drinks, it’s the basics of making coffee it’ll take them like a month but they won’t be perfect it’s the least to help us senior barristers work easier in making coffee drinks most of them make mistakes but it’s okay cause they’re learning”

Weta Coffee co-owner Mue Fisher believes the coffee culture in Fiji has developed over the years, and people are now always on the look-out for the best brew.



[Weta Coffee co-owner Mue Fisher]

“I think it’s a good time to get into a business such as this where the customer is starting to prioritize that purchase as an important part of starting their day or an important part of their meeting friends or colleagues for something outside of the office.”

With a spike in coffee demand, many aspiring youths are hoping to harness their coffee brewing skills that will later help them start their business.