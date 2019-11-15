Fiji's coconut industry flourishing: Sharma

Over 250 farmers are currently registered under the newly re-branded Fiji Coconut Millers (PTE) Limited.

Speaking at the re-branding event yesterday, Board chair Raj Sharma says the success rate for the last two years has reached 92 percent and continues to grow.

He adds the government’s effort in investing in the coconut industry in the country has reflected in its success.

“I must appreciate the government’s effort that for every coconut farmer was given $20 to plant coconut it was done last year up till now and the process was that after 6 months of planting we will give you $10 and after another year well give you another $10.”

The company has managed to plant almost 58,000 nuts in the past two years.