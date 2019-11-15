FijiEats food delivery app launched

Gone are the days of waiting in long lines to order food, as an online app will now allow you to order food from the comfort of your home or office with the press of a button.

Shazcom Technology today launched its FijiEats online food delivery platform.

Managing Director Shanil Chandra says since the COVID-19 lockdown and the implementation of social distancing measures this year, a number of small and medium food vendors in Suva pivoted to focus on food pickup and delivery.

He adds that FijiEats aims to help local food businesses.

“So it’s a complex system where the app is one part, then the driver is one part, the restaurant preparing the food is another part. So it’s all technology incorporated and working together. It’s very interesting and we hope that we are able to satisfy Fijians and give them that comfort.”

The initiative is being supported by the Australian funded organization, Market Development Facility.

The app is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.